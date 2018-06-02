Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 June

Police officers transport wanted Cuban national to Armenia via Moscow-Yerevan flight


YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian police officers transported a Cuban citizen to Armenia via Moscow-Yerevan flight on June 1, at 13:45, the Police told Armenpress.

The Cuban national, 38, was wanted by Yerevan’s Nor Nork Police department under the charges of the Article 178 of the Criminal Code.

Detention was chosen as a preventive measure.

