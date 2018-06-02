Real increase of pensions and salaries to be priority for Armenian government

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Significantly increasing the population’s living standards, constant employment growth, real increase of pensions and salaries, mitigation of polarization, preventive activity against the risks causing poverty are going to be a priority for the Armenian government, according to the government’s program which was released on June 1, reports Armenpress.

“The government is convinced that the April-May 2018 peaceful, velvet and democratic revolution in Armenia created positive economic and investment expectations. In the conditions of maintenance of political stability the positive expectations will most probably turn into an investment flow, and the government plans to direct the investments to provinces and promote investments aimed at creating more new jobs. The government in this sense continues playing the role of guaranteeing the immunity of ownership and investments”, stated in the program.

The government states that in the current social situation the state should take care of socially vulnerable groups. The principles of pensions will be revised.

The Cabinet’s program also touched upon the issue of providing thousands of families affected by the 1988 devastating earthquake with apartments.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan