Ethnic Armenian MP of Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan meets Kurdish community representatives in Marseille, France

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Garo Paylan, ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament representing the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), on June 1 met with the Kurdish community representatives in the French city of Marseille, Nouvelles d’Armenie reports.

During the meeting the HDP lawmaker stated that in order to have majority in the parliament Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to do everything so that the HDP will not overcome the pore-election 10% threshold and will not have a seat in the parliament.

The ethnic Armenian lawmaker noted that a great pressure is exerted on their potential electorate. “Despite all these pressures, we are confident that we will overcome the 10% threshold based on the voting results”, he said.

Turkey will hold snap parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24. After the elections the country will transition to a presidential system from the current parliamentary one.

Garo Paylan has been nominated from the HDP in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan