Situation remained relatively stable in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. During the period from May 27 to June 2 the situation has remained relatively stable in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.
During this period the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times by firing more than 3000 shots at the Armenian positions.
The Defense Army forces control the situation in the frontline and confidently fulfill their military tasks.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:10 PM Pashinyan’s government plans to hold snap parliamentary elections within maximum of one year
- 13:07 Situation remained relatively stable in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 12:53 Masis town residents hold protests outside court in support of arrested Mayor
- 12:44 Minister Minasyan urges supermarket managers to refrain from statements affecting pricing
- 12:36 Artsakh President’s advisers relieved from posts
- 12:16 PM Pashinyan comments on price increase in major supermarkets, urges to boycott the “thieves and corrupt officials”
- 12:09 Iranian national detained after illegally crossing Artsakh border
- 11:56 European Stocks - 01-06-18
- 11:54 US stocks down - 01-06-18
- 11:53 13 citizens hospitalized after getting poisoned in hotel in Yerevan
- 11:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-06-18
- 11:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 01-06-18
- 11:51 Oil Prices - 01-06-18
- 11:18 There are expenditures that must be made: First Deputy PM on his departure to Dushanbe by PM’s plane
- 10:42 Former Man Utd manager Alex Ferguson discharged from hospital
- 09:57 Aronian defeats Azerbaijan’s Mamedyarov in Norway Chess Round 4
- 06.01-22:08 Islandic reporter gives ridiculous question to Russian MFA official about Armenia
- 06.01-21:49 Armenia's Cabinet Program published – early elections on the agenda
- 06.01-20:36 Armenia encourages its foreign partners to finish Armenia-EU agreement ratification as soon as possible
- 06.01-20:10 Russian MFA official gives tough answer to provocative question of Azerbaijani reporter
- 06.01-18:58 Charges pressed against Masis Mayor for violence against protestors
- 06.01-17:55 Benjamin Netanyahu expresses readiness to work with new Government of Armenia
- 06.01-17:54 AYF director commits embezzlement of particularly large amount – criminal case initiated based on MP Karen Avagyan’s application
- 06.01-17:17 Decisive voice of Artsakh as party to conflict has been and remains essential factor – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 06.01-17:13 EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is provisionally applied as of June 1
- 06.01-16:57 President Sarkissian imagines perfect Armenia for children without daycare facilities
- 06.01-16:37 Armenia’s foreign policy should derive exclusively from country’s national interests – Armen Ashotyan
- 06.01-16:20 PM Pashinyan meets participants of annual meeting of Supreme Spiritual Council and Bishops’ Assembly
- 06.01-16:02 Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan to depart for Russia
- 06.01-15:46 UNICEF Armenia representative proposes to increase allocations for social assistance to children
- 06.01-15:42 Burger #1: Well-done, with presidency flavor: Sarkissian barbecues meat at children’s party
- 06.01-15:07 EBRD ready for close cooperation with new government: PM meets managing director Francis Malige in Yerevan
- 06.01-15:00 State Revenue Committee to conduct research in case of increase of prices by supermarkets
- 06.01-14:05 Armenian deputy FM meets Deputy Speaker of Lithuanian parliament in Vilnius
- 06.01-13:56 National security chief vows more revelations in anti-corruption sweep
16:59, 05.27.2018
Viewed 4381 times Gift of Hearing: Sir Elton John and President Sarkissian kick off charity mission in Yerevan, Armenia
11:33, 06.01.2018
Viewed 3494 times New Armenian postage stamp to feature 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Dr. Tom Catena
11:51, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2793 times ARMENPRESS exclusive: Hélène Ségara talks Armenian roots, Aznavour and upcoming plans after mesmerizing Yerevan performance
14:03, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2453 times BREAKING NEWS: Syria recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia
18:32, 05.26.2018
Viewed 1688 times Sir Elton John arrives in Yerevan - report