Situation remained relatively stable in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. During the period from May 27 to June 2 the situation has remained relatively stable in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

During this period the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times by firing more than 3000 shots at the Armenian positions.

The Defense Army forces control the situation in the frontline and confidently fulfill their military tasks.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan