Masis town residents hold protests outside court in support of arrested Mayor

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. A group of residents of Armenia’s Masis town are protesting outside the court of Kentron and Nork Marash administrative districts in support of detained Mayor Davit Hambardzumyan, reports Armenpress.

The court will examine the motion to arrest Masis Mayor Davit Hambardzumyan, Deputy Mayor Karen Ohanyan, Masis residents S. Sahakyan, G. Hambardzumyan and G. Khachatryan.

Protesters outside the court are demanding to release the Mayor. They are holding posters with “Free Davit” calls.

Charges were initiated against the aforementioned people in connection with the April 22 incident when masked men armed with stones, tasers and sticks attacked protesters in Yerevan’s Erebuni district.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan