Artsakh President’s advisers relieved from posts


YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed decrees on relieving adviser of the Artsakh Republic President - head of economic department Spartak Tevosyan, advisers of the Artsakh Republic President Arthur Sargsyan and Slava Asryan from their posts upon their own request, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

