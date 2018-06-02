Iranian national detained after illegally crossing Artsakh border

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Prosecutor General’s Office on June 1 has provided materials to the Police department of Hadrut region according to which on May 18, at 19:00, Iranian citizen from Hamadan city Hasan Gholani Sayat Ali (1988) has crossed the state border of the Republic of Artsakh via a bridge on the Araks River without any documents, the Artsakh Police told Armenpress.

On the same day, at 20:00, the Iranian national has been found by the border guards at the Khudaferin site of Hadrut region and detained to Artsakh’s National Security Service.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



