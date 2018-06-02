Former Man Utd manager Alex Ferguson discharged from hospital
YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United manager, has been discharged from hospital, The Sun reported.
Ferguson, 76, was hospitalized on May 5 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
He has told his inner circle he hopes to be back in his seat at Old Trafford for the start of the season in August.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:56 European Stocks - 01-06-18
- 11:54 US stocks down - 01-06-18
- 11:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-06-18
- 11:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 01-06-18
- 11:51 Oil Prices - 01-06-18
- 11:18 There are expenditures that must be made: First Deputy PM on his departure to Dushanbe by PM’s plane
- 10:42 Former Man Utd manager Alex Ferguson discharged from hospital
- 09:57 Aronian defeats Azerbaijan’s Mamedyarov in Norway Chess Round 4
- 06.01-22:08 Islandic reporter gives ridiculous question to Russian MFA official about Armenia
- 06.01-21:49 Armenia's Cabinet Program published – early elections on the agenda
- 06.01-20:36 Armenia encourages its foreign partners to finish Armenia-EU agreement ratification as soon as possible
- 06.01-20:10 Russian MFA official gives tough answer to provocative question of Azerbaijani reporter
- 06.01-18:58 Charges pressed against Masis Mayor for violence against protestors
- 06.01-17:55 Benjamin Netanyahu expresses readiness to work with new Government of Armenia
- 06.01-17:54 AYF director commits embezzlement of particularly large amount – criminal case initiated based on MP Karen Avagyan’s application
- 06.01-17:17 Decisive voice of Artsakh as party to conflict has been and remains essential factor – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 06.01-17:13 EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is provisionally applied as of June 1
- 06.01-16:57 President Sarkissian imagines perfect Armenia for children without daycare facilities
- 06.01-16:37 Armenia’s foreign policy should derive exclusively from country’s national interests – Armen Ashotyan
- 06.01-16:20 PM Pashinyan meets participants of annual meeting of Supreme Spiritual Council and Bishops’ Assembly
- 06.01-16:02 Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan to depart for Russia
- 06.01-15:46 UNICEF Armenia representative proposes to increase allocations for social assistance to children
- 06.01-15:42 Burger #1: Well-done, with presidency flavor: Sarkissian barbecues meat at children’s party
- 06.01-15:07 EBRD ready for close cooperation with new government: PM meets managing director Francis Malige in Yerevan
- 06.01-15:00 State Revenue Committee to conduct research in case of increase of prices by supermarkets
- 06.01-14:05 Armenian deputy FM meets Deputy Speaker of Lithuanian parliament in Vilnius
- 06.01-13:56 National security chief vows more revelations in anti-corruption sweep
- 06.01-13:46 PMs of CIS states sign package of documents in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
- 06.01-13:40 Armenian finance minister, EBRD official discuss government’s priorities
- 06.01-13:29 Armenia takes part in ENCJ Lisbon assembly
- 06.01-13:13 Success of traditional media depends on application of modern achievements of the sector: ARMENPRESS director’s speech at SCO’s inaugural Media Summit
- 06.01-12:43 WATCH: Mkhitaryan introduces interactive miniature version of himself
- 06.01-12:01 After more than 3 decades in notorious San Quentin prison, Harry Sassounian set to have parole hearing
- 06.01-11:59 ‘Children are considered to be superior value for us’ – Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Children’s Day
- 06.01-11:48 Cabinet approves government’s program, submits to Parliament
16:59, 05.27.2018
Viewed 4370 times Gift of Hearing: Sir Elton John and President Sarkissian kick off charity mission in Yerevan, Armenia
11:33, 06.01.2018
Viewed 3425 times New Armenian postage stamp to feature 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Dr. Tom Catena
11:51, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2779 times ARMENPRESS exclusive: Hélène Ségara talks Armenian roots, Aznavour and upcoming plans after mesmerizing Yerevan performance
14:03, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2447 times BREAKING NEWS: Syria recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia
18:32, 05.26.2018
Viewed 1684 times Sir Elton John arrives in Yerevan - report