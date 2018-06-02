Former Man Utd manager Alex Ferguson discharged from hospital

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United manager, has been discharged from hospital, The Sun reported.

Ferguson, 76, was hospitalized on May 5 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

He has told his inner circle he hopes to be back in his seat at Old Trafford for the start of the season in August.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan