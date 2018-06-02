Aronian defeats Azerbaijan’s Mamedyarov in Norway Chess Round 4

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian gained his first victory at the Altibox Norway Chess tournament, reports Armenpress.

Aronian defeated Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov at the Round 4.

After this victory Aronian is one point behind Carlsen and is 6th in the standings.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan