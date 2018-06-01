Islandic reporter gives ridiculous question to Russian MFA official about Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. An Islandic reporter gave a ridiculous question about Armenia containing total misinformation to Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artyom Kozhin. Below ARMENPRESS presents the question and answer.

“Radio Reykjavik. One of the decrees of Nikol Pashinyan after being elected Prime Minister of Armenia was abolishing the festive events of May 9. He substituted the name “Victory day” with “Reconciliation and solidarity day” despite the fact that Armenia also suffered numerous human losses during the Great Patriotic War. Is there any reaction to the decision of cancelling May 9 and holding the festive events on May 8 as it’s done in the West?”, the reporter asked.

Artyom Kozhin answered “The victory day of the Great Patriotic War was and remains a sacred holiday for the nations of the former Soviet Union. Everyone remembers the price paid for achieving the victory over fascism. As refers to the naming of the holiday, there are some minor differences in different countries, but this does not change the nature of the holiday and the feeling of the nations towards this sacred day. The Armenian nation which also paid a high price for achieving the joint victory will continue to celebrate with us the holiday as it always did”.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has signed no decree on abolishing May 9 festive events, renaming the Victory day or holding the festive events on May 8. Moreover, the Armenian PM does not sign decrees, but decisions, while holidays and memorial days in Armenia are regulated by law and it’s impossible to abolish them by the decision of the Prime Minister. Therefore, the question of the Icelandic reporter contained total misinformation over the developments in Armenia.

Armenians celebrates the Shushi liberation day on May 8, but this is in no way linked with May 9 holiday.