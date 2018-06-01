Armenia's Cabinet Program published – early elections on the agenda

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has published the Cabinet Program on e-gov.am website.

ARMENPRESS reports it’s mentioned in the chapter of the basic guidelines that the key goal of the activities of the Armenian Government is securing the values of the non-violent, velvet, democratic revolution that took place in Armenia in April-May 2018.

The program also touches upon the preparation of early elections.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan