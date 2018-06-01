Armenia encourages its foreign partners to finish Armenia-EU agreement ratification as soon as possible

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The provisional application of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that entered into force on June 1 refers to a broad scope of provisions of the agreement, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanayn announced at the National Assembly. He thanked that parliament for being quick in implementing domestic procedures and for the ratification of the agreement. “We try to encourage our partners as much as we can to bring this process to the end as soon as possible”, the Minister said.

Minister Mnatsakanyan also added that they set an institutional platform inside the Government that will coordinate the implementation of the agreement’s provisions. “Soon we will convene a session of the Cooperation Council in the second half of June and will sum up the works done till then”, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

The Standing Committee on European Integration of the parliament of Armenia plans to hold parliamentary hearings over the CEPA.

