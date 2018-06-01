Russian MFA official gives tough answer to provocative question of Azerbaijani reporter

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artyom Kozhin gave a tough answer to the provocative question of an Azerbaijani reporter about Nikol Pashinyan’s announcements over Artsakh’s participation in Nagono Karabah conflict settlement talks.

ARMENPRESS reports the Azerbaijani reporter used in his question the formulation “Azerbaijani occupied lands”, and called the authorities of Artsakh an “illegal regime”, which deserved a tough answer of the Russian MFA official.

Bellow is the question and answer of the Azerbaijani reporter and Artyom Kozhin.

“In one of his recent interviews Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that it’s impossible to hold negotiations aimed at the settlement of Karabkh conflict without the participation of the illegal regime established in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan. To what extent such announcements complicate the peace process and impede the sides to reach an agreement?”, the Azerbaijani reporter asked.

“Your loud statements, which do not fit in the content enshrined by the OSCE, probably are not constructive”, Artyom Kozhin answered.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced on May 9 during a press conference in Artsakh, Stepanakert that it’s impossible to reach a settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict without the participation of Artsakh in the talks. Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia negotiates on behalf of itself, while Artsakh’s authorities should negotiate on behalf of Artsakh.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan