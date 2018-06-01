Benjamin Netanyahu expresses readiness to work with new Government of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, wishing him success in his mission of leading Armenia to further development and welfare. Benjamin Netanyahu also congratulated Nikol Pashinyan and the Armenian people of the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian Republic, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Noting that last year Israel and Armenia marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the solidarity between the two states is based on the common historical experience of the two peoples and the centuries-old presence of Armenians on the Holy Land, particularly Jerusalem.

“Israel is ready to expand cooperation with Armenia in different important spheres, including agriculture, energy, water resources management, development of infrastructures. I expect to work with You and the new Cabinet of Armenia to develop a firmer Armenian-Israeli cooperation”, reads the congratulatory message of the Israeli Prime Minister.

