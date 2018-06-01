AYF director commits embezzlement of particularly large amount – criminal case initiated based on MP Karen Avagyan’s application

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee of Armenia received the application of member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), MP Karen Avagyan on May 25, according to which on April 6 AYF Executive Director Aleksander Ter-Hovakimyan signed a loan agreement with himself on behalf of the organization amounting to 326 million AMD, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Investigative Committee.

A criminal case has been initiated on the charges of embezzlement of particularly large amount.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan