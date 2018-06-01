Decisive voice of Artsakh as party to conflict has been and remains essential factor – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan states that the decisive voice of Artsakh as a party to the conflict, has been and remains an essential factor, reports Armenpress.

During the joint session of the parliamentary committees debating the 2017 budget performance, in response to the Tsarukyan faction MP Vardan Bostanjyan’s question regarding the statement of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on involvement of Artsakh in the negotiations, the FM stated: “It would be right to give a broader response to your question within several weeks. You mentioned some stances as voiced by Armenia, I think the government’s program is already available where you will see our formulations according to which the decisive voice of Artsakh being as a party to the conflict has been and remains a very essential factor in our position”.

As for the stance of the international structures, in particular, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, on Artsakh’s participation in the negotiations, the FM said comments on the reactions should be made later.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan