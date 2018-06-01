President Sarkissian imagines perfect Armenia for children without daycare facilities

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia must become a country where there will be no need for child care facilities. All kids must be fully happy in their families, President Armen Sarkissian said on the International Children’s Day during the visit to the Orran Benevolent NGO center in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“Children are our love, life and future. I am very happy that I am spending today with the Orran kids. I have heard a lot about the perfect work being done here. In the person of me and my wife, on behalf of all parents I thank for the wonderful work being carried out by Orran”, the President said, adding that this was his first visit and assured that it will not be the last one.

In response to the question what kind of country Armenia should become where children will feel themselves as completely protected, the President said it should become a country one day so that the founders will close the Orran. “In other words, the country should be so good that there will be no need for such centers. Every child should get what he/she needs in school and at home”, he said, adding that still a lot of works is needed to be done for the children to feel themselves as completely happy in their families.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Armen Sarkissian said his wife is happier since she has more time to spend with the grandchildren.

The President also remembered his childhood together with the kids. He lived in the Demirchyan street. As he says, he has had both bright and sad days. “I had a perfect day when my grandmother living abroad visited us in 1963. But I also have sad memories when I lost my father in 1964 when I was just 11 years old. I have had a childhood of an ordinary Armenian child”, he said.

President Sarkissian congratulated all children living in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora. He congratulated all kids who are not an Armenian, but live in Armenia and are dedicated to this country.

It is already 15 years the Orran kids celebrate June 1 together with their guests and reporters. Its founder Armine Hovhannisyan said the June 1 of this year was unique as the President and his wife, as well as the kids of national minorities joined them. She said the President’s visit surprised the kids.

Orran, meaning "haven" in Armenian, was established in downtown Yerevan in April 2000. Its mission is to divert vulnerable children from the streets and engage them in academic, cultural, and extra-curricular activities. fight the concept of beggar children as the principal breadwinners of their families, identify and develop vulnerable children's interests and talents toward a working career, help families "in crisis", assist the lonely and needy elderly and prevent the spread of destitution and begging among Armenia's children and elderly.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan