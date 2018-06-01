Armenia’s foreign policy should derive exclusively from country’s national interests – Armen Ashotyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Armen Ashotyan a discussion took place on June 1 with the participation of the Committee members and foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The discussion was also attended by advisers of the President and the Prime Minister.

During the meeting a wide range of issues relating to the foreign policy agenda, as well as the effective use of parliamentary control tools were discussed.

The chairman of the committee stated that Armenia’s foreign policy should derive exclusively from the country’s national interests.

Touching upon the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the foreign minister said the status of Artsakh and ensuring its security in the negotiation process are Armenia’s priorities.

The meeting participants also highlighted the importance of acting jointly in the foreign policy field, with the complete inclusion of the parliamentary component in the diplomacy tools.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan