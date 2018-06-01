Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan to depart for Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan will depart for Moscow on June 4-5 to participate in the International Forum for Development of Parliamentarism, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation includes Vice Speaker of the Parliament Mikayel Melkumyan.

During the visit a number of meetings are scheduled.

