Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan to depart for Russia
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan will depart for Moscow on June 4-5 to participate in the International Forum for Development of Parliamentarism, the Parliament told Armenpress.
The delegation includes Vice Speaker of the Parliament Mikayel Melkumyan.
During the visit a number of meetings are scheduled.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:57 President Sarkissian imagines perfect Armenia for children without daycare facilities
- 16:37 Armenia’s foreign policy should derive exclusively from country’s national interests – Armen Ashotyan
- 16:20 PM Pashinyan meets participants of annual meeting of Supreme Spiritual Council and Bishops’ Assembly
- 16:02 Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan to depart for Russia
- 15:46 UNICEF Armenia representative proposes to increase allocations for social assistance to children
- 15:42 Burger #1: Well-done, with presidency flavor: Sarkissian barbecues meat at children’s party
- 15:07 EBRD ready for close cooperation with new government: PM meets managing director Francis Malige in Yerevan
- 15:00 State Revenue Committee to conduct research in case of increase of prices by supermarkets
- 14:05 Armenian deputy FM meets Deputy Speaker of Lithuanian parliament in Vilnius
- 13:56 National security chief vows more revelations in anti-corruption sweep
- 13:46 PMs of CIS states sign package of documents in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
- 13:40 Armenian finance minister, EBRD official discuss government’s priorities
- 13:29 Armenia takes part in ENCJ Lisbon assembly
- 13:13 Success of traditional media depends on application of modern achievements of the sector: ARMENPRESS director’s speech at SCO’s inaugural Media Summit
- 12:43 WATCH: Mkhitaryan introduces interactive miniature version of himself
- 12:01 After more than 3 decades in notorious San Quentin prison, Harry Sassounian set to have parole hearing
- 11:59 ‘Children are considered to be superior value for us’ – Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Children’s Day
- 11:48 Cabinet approves government’s program, submits to Parliament
- 11:45 Deputy PM congratulates PM Pashinyan on birthday and all kids on International Children’s Day
- 11:40 Parliament to debate government’s program on June 7
- 11:33 New Armenian postage stamp to feature 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Dr. Tom Catena
- 11:15 PM tackles road condition issue
- 11:11 Six HHK-backed governors sacked
- 11:02 PM tasks Cabinet to accelerate analyzing Renco’s planned TPP construction program
- 10:48 Yerevan Mayor issues congratulatory message on International Children’s Day
- 10:26 PM Pashinyan rules out High Voltage Electric Networks’ privatization by company linked with leadership or registered in offshore zone
- 10:19 England hit-and-run collision leaves six hurt
- 10:13 Serena Williams plans to visit Armenia
- 10:04 Heat wave triggers state of emergency in Mexico
- 09:52 Georgian PM refuses to step down amid protests
- 09:37 European Stocks - 31-05-18
- 09:35 US stocks down - 31-05-18
- 09:34 President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on International Children’s Day
- 09:29 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-18
- 09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 31-05-18
16:59, 05.27.2018
Viewed 4193 times Gift of Hearing: Sir Elton John and President Sarkissian kick off charity mission in Yerevan, Armenia
11:51, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2602 times ARMENPRESS exclusive: Hélène Ségara talks Armenian roots, Aznavour and upcoming plans after mesmerizing Yerevan performance
19:00, 05.25.2018
Viewed 2428 times International community should condemn both Turkish denialism and Azerbaijani crimes – Eduard Sharmazanov
14:03, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2312 times BREAKING NEWS: Syria recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia
23:56, 05.25.2018
Viewed 1715 times First foreign trip as president: Sarkissian, Georgian counterpart and PM discuss development of ties in Tbilisi