Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan to depart for Russia


YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan will depart for Moscow on June 4-5 to participate in the International Forum for Development of Parliamentarism, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation includes Vice Speaker of the Parliament Mikayel Melkumyan.

During the visit a number of meetings are scheduled.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




