Burger #1: Well-done, with presidency flavor: Sarkissian barbecues meat at children’s party

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. As today is celebrated as International Children’s Day, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian visited the Orran Benevolent NGO center in Yerevan, where he and First Lady Nune Sarkissian grilled burgers for children.

“Children’s Day isn’t only June 1st, but for 365 days on”, President Sarkissian said.

The President personally assumed the chef’s responsibilities and grilled burgers and prepared hamburgers for children with First Lady Nune Sarkissian.

Sarkissian joked saying that his culinary masterpiece in the kitchen is a simple omelet, a fact which his wife can vouch for. “And today I must do the first step and cook burgers”, he said.

After coming together at the festive table, children began to munch on the burgers.

9 year old Lili Mkrtchyan said the burgers were delicious and she wants the President to visit them again.

Orran was founded by Armine and Raffi Hovhannisyans in 2000. Its mission is to help at-risk children.

Currently the Yerevan center of Orran houses 115 children, while the center in Vanadzor houses 125 children.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

