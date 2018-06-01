EBRD ready for close cooperation with new government: PM meets managing director Francis Malige in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the delegation led by Francis Malige, the Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the government’s press service said.

At the meeting the Prime Minister attached importance to cooperation with the EBRD and stressed that the bank has a large involvement in the economy of Armenia.

“We are interested in the development of cooperation and successful implementation of all outlined projects”, Pashinyan said, stressing the need for joint work in the direction of realizing projects more effectively and refraining from all possible corruption risks.

The PM added that one of the priorities of the new government is the fight against corruption, and in this context attached importance to increase of efficiency in using loans.

Francis Malige mentioned that Armenia is one of the most important partners of the EBRD, and that the bank is ready for close cooperation with the new government of Armenia.

The regional director of the EBRD underscored that they attach importance to the PM’s observations and that they are interested in expanding activities in different sectors.

Malige said that the delegation of the Board of Directors of the EBRD will visit Armenia in autumn.

