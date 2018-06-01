Armenian deputy FM meets Deputy Speaker of Lithuanian parliament in Vilnius

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan, accompanied by Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan, met with Deputy Speaker of the Seimas (parliament) and chair of the Committee on European Affairs Gediminas Kirkilas and chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Juozas Bernatonis in Vilnius, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Armenian deputy FM congratulated on the 100th anniversary of the independence of Lithuania and thanked for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the Lithuanian parliament.

The officials highlighted the role of the parliaments in the implementation process of the CEPA and the further development of the Armenia-EU ties in general.

