PMs of CIS states sign package of documents in Dushanbe, Tajikistan

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Ministers of the CIS states have signed a package of documents based on the results of the Dushanbe session of the heads of government.

The package of documents relates to expanding the mutual cooperation in economy, innovation activity, nature protection and medical fields, TASS repprts.

Armenia is represented by First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirozyan at the session.

During the session the cooperation concept in the fields of energy innovation, leading energy technologies development and the action plan of its implementation were approved.

A number of other decisions were also adopted at the session.

The next session of the Council of heads of CIS government will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan in November.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan