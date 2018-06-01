‘Children are considered to be superior value for us’ – Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Children’s Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan addressed congratulatory message on June 1 – the International Day for Protection of Children, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“I cordially congratulate all of us on Day for Protection of Children.

Dear little ones, I wish you peaceful sky, health, careless, happy childhood, surrounded with family and state care, and full education.

Always like the kind and the good, and for protecting it read, learn, become clever and strong like the heroes of your favorite folk-tales.

I congratulate you, dear parents, on Global Day of Parents and I wish you to fulfill your duty at best towards the kids. The children are considered to be a superior value for us. It is reserved in the national system of values, in the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and also in numerous laws which are always improved.

Today we also should address warm words of gratitude and evaluation to the doctors, pedagogues, social workers, and the international public structures, who provide the children's rights of full and harmonious development with their daily life.

And together helping today the babies needing care we will be able to create the atmosphere, where our children's childhood and rights will be protected.

My little friends, little citizens of Armenia, once again I wish you health, peace, happy childhood and fulfillment of all your dreams”.

