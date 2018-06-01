Cabinet approves government’s program, submits to Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Cabinet approved the government’s program, reports Armenpress.

The key goal of the government’s activity is to enshrine the values of the peaceful, velvet, democratic revolution that took place in Armenia in April-May 2018 as a base for public and national relations and to implement the ideas of the revolution as a constant political reality.

The basic directions of the government’s activity are the followings: the formation of power solely through the people’s free expression of will, the national unity and civil solidarity based on everyone’s being equal before the rule of law and law, ensuring Armenia’s domestic and external security, constant increase of the security level of Armenia and Artsakh, public rejection of corruption and corruption-free society, the practical division of politics and business and etc.

The government’s program also touches upon the preparations for the snap parliamentary elections. According to that, the 6th convocation Parliament doesn’t reflect the real political moods, preferences of the people and the ratio of real powers. This reality creates a strict necessity to hold snap parliamentary elections in Armenia. The government attaches importance to holding such snap parliamentary elections which will be really free, fair, transparent and democratic. In order to hold such elections and record indisputable results by the public it is necessary to make significant changes in the Electoral Code and the electoral system. According to the government’s program, it is necessary to refuse from the ranked voting system and transition completely to the proportional system, form election lists that will reflect the new real picture. The snap parliamentary elections are needed to be held within a maximum of one year.

The government proposes the Speaker of the Parliament to hold an extraordinary session on June 7, at 11:00. During today’s Cabinet meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said the issue on approving the government’s program will be in the session agenda.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan