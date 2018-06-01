Deputy PM congratulates PM Pashinyan on birthday and all kids on International Children’s Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan congratulated all kids on the International Children’s Day, as well as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, reports Armenpress.

“I want to congratulate all kids and state that all children in Armenia are going to live in protected, happy and free Armenia. And of course, on behalf of the government I also want to congratulate you [Prime Minister] on your birthday. I wish you to have that energy for quite a long time”, the deputy PM said.

June 1 is celebrated as the International Day for Protection of Children.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan