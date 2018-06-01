Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 June

Parliament to debate government’s program on June 7


YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government proposes the Speaker of the Parliament to hold an extraordinary session on June 7, at 11:00, reports Armenpress.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said the issue on approving the government’s program will be in the session agenda.

