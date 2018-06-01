Six HHK-backed governors sacked

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the government relieved six governors from office. The sacked governors are Aramayis Grigoryan (Ararat), Karapet Guloyan (Kotayk), Harutyun Sargsyan (Vayots Dzor), Hovik Abovyan (Tavush), Arthur Nalbandian (Lori), Karen Botoyan (Gegharkunik). They were all backed by the Republican Party (HHK).

Minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan presented the nominations for the next governors, and all were approved.

Ashot Simonyan was appointed Governor of Aragatsotn

Garik Sargsyan was appointed Governor of Ararat

Romanos Petrosyan was appointed Governor of Kotayk

Vahe Ghalumyan was appointed Governor of Tavush

Karen Sarukhanyan was appointed Governor of Shirak

Ishkhan Saghatelyan was appointed Governor of Gegharkunik

Hrant Margaryan was appointed Governor of Lori

Aragats Saghatelyan was appointed Governor of Vayots Dzor

The Prime Minister mentioned that the appointments are carried out within the framework of political agreements.

Representatives of the Dashnaktsutyun and Prosperous Armenia Party are also among the new governors.

