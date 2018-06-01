PM tackles road condition issue

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that he has had successful and productive negotiations during his recent official visit to Georgia.

Pashinyan expressed certainty that the Armenian-Georgian relations will be elevated to a new level.

“There are pressing issues. In Tbilisi, I was told that recently a tourist bus turned back after entering Armenia through the Bagratashen checkpoint because of the road conditions,” the PM said, inquiring on the state of the Bagratashen-Dilijan road construction project.

Transportation minister Ashot Hakobyan said that the Ijevan-Noyemberyan section is in the poorest condition.

He said the construction of 18,7 km section will begin in the coming days.

The PM said that the quality of the road should be guaranteed, and technical supervisors should also bear responsibility.

