PM tasks Cabinet to accelerate analyzing Renco’s planned TPP construction program

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan instructed the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources and the ministry of justice to quickly specify the government’s stance over Renco’s plans to build a thermal power plant in Yerevan. Renco is an Italian company.

The PM said that he has met with representatives of the company.

“We have concerns that the government isn’t putting clarity in this matter – not specifying our stance over this issue”, he said.

The Prime Minister asked justice minister Artak Zeynalyan what agreements have been reached and whether or not any meetings took place.

Zeynalyan said they’ve had few working meetings, the contract is being circulated and they are awaiting the conclusion of the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources.

Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Arthur Grigoryan in turn said that the contract has been sent to the institute of energy for an expert conclusion.

Renco plans to construct the new power plant in 25 months.

“Under the contract, the government must acquire the electricity produced by the plant in the upcoming 20 years. This electricity power will be a surplus for our country, there is an issue of export, while we have an electricity export deal with the Iranian side until 2026,” Grigoryan said.

The PM tasked to accelerate the solution of this matter and report the conclusion and the stance directly to him.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan