Yerevan Mayor issues congratulatory message on International Children’s Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan on June 1 addressed a congratulatory message on the International Children’s Day, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear children,

Today is your holiday-the International Day of Children’s Rights Protection and I cordially congratulate on the event.

Selfless love and care for children is actually one of the national peculiarities of Armenians. And from this point of view it’s not a coincidence that there is no difference between our own children and other children for us, adults. All of you, my little friends, are our children and everything related to you is of high importance for us. Be sure that we- your parents, teachers and relatives, will do our best so that you have a carefree and happy childhood, so that you get good education and justify our expectations in your regard and so that all your dreams come true.

My little friends,

Be sure that we will go on doing our best to make our city more comfortable and beautiful and your days-more exciting and joyful. I am sure that the efforts made by adults will help you to feel more love and appreciation for our 2800-year-old capital as you are its future owners who will carry on taking care of our beloved city and developing it.

Congratulating you once again I wish you strong health, carefree childhood and lots of smiles”.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan