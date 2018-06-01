PM Pashinyan rules out High Voltage Electric Networks’ privatization by company linked with leadership or registered in offshore zone

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The management of the High Voltage Electric Networks CJSC should be assumed by a company that has no ties with the leadership and is not registered in offshore zones, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, commenting on the HVEN’s further management and the decision to terminate the discretionary management deal with the Tashir Group, reports Armenpress.

“The two main networks of the energy field should not be under the domination of the same owner. We need to make a quick decision in the future on the further management method of the HVEN. At this stage we need not to make a final statement on the status of the company, we need to decide whether it remains under state or private management. In the privatization process we should rule out the engagement of a company that has ties with the leadership or is included in the offshore zone”, the PM said.

The contract handing over High Voltage Electric Networks CJSC to Tashir Group for discretionary management has been terminated.

