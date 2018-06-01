England hit-and-run collision leaves six hurt

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Five people have been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Greater Manchester, England.

Emergency crews were called to Europa Way, in Trafford Park at 21:50 BST on Thursday, after reports a car had hit a number of pedestrians, BBC reports.

Greater Manchester Police said there was no evidence to indicate the collision was terror-related.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash and is in police custody.

"The car failed to stop at the scene," the force said.

Five people with "serious injuries" are being treated in hospital, North West Ambulance Service said.

A sixth person later made their own way to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

