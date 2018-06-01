Heat wave triggers state of emergency in Mexico
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. A heat wave in Mexico that has increased temperatures to 50 C (122 F) in many areas has led authorities to declare a state of emergency, the country's National Weather Service (SMN) said Thursday.
According to the SMN, temperatures could rise to 50 C in the northern state of Sinaloa, the western state of Michoacan and the central state of Hidalgo, while temperatures in the rest of the country will exceed 30 C, EFE reports.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
