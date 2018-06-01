Georgian PM refuses to step down amid protests

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said he will not resign because of the protests in Tbilisi.

A special press briefing was put together after the PM wasn’t allowed to have a speech before a crowd of protesters who were demanding the government’s resignation. The murder of two teenagers prompted the protests.

The PM said that interior minister Giorgi Gakharia will personally supervise the investigation.

“My position isn’t worth more than the misfortune of someone. Just when I will be convinced that my resignation will be beneficial for the country, or at least will improve or de-escalate the situation, I won’t hesitate for even a second to take the step. Today’s isn’t this situation”, he said commenting on the resignation demand.

Initially the protesters were demonstrating outside the Prosecutor General’s office, demanding the resignation of Irakli Shotadze. Shotadze stepped down, but the protesters didn’t calm down.

They put forward a new demand – the resignation of the government.

