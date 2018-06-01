LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-18

LONDON, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2272.50, copper price stood at $6820.00, lead price stood at $2433.00, nickel price stood at $14925.00, tin price stood at $20410.00, zinc price stood at $3112.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.93% to $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.