LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-18
LONDON, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2272.50, copper price stood at $6820.00, lead price stood at $2433.00, nickel price stood at $14925.00, tin price stood at $20410.00, zinc price stood at $3112.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.93% to $89000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:48 Yerevan Mayor issues congratulatory message on International Children’s Day
- 10:26 PM Pashinyan rules out High Voltage Electric Networks’ privatization by company linked with leadership or registered in offshore zone
- 10:19 England hit-and-run collision leaves six hurt
- 10:13 Serena Williams plans to visit Armenia
- 10:04 Heat wave triggers state of emergency in Mexico
- 09:52 Georgian PM refuses to step down amid protests
- 09:37 European Stocks - 31-05-18
- 09:35 US stocks down - 31-05-18
- 09:34 President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on International Children’s Day
- 09:29 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-18
- 09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 31-05-18
- 09:25 Oil Prices - 31-05-18
- 05.31-22:06 Republican Party ready for debates over amendments in Electoral Code and early elections
- 05.31-20:36 Armenian PM meets with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia
- 05.31-20:00 Nikol Pashinyan promises Javakhk-Armenians to raise Armenian-Georgian relations to new level
- 05.31-19:33 Local elections to be held on June 10 in 18 communities of Armenia’s 6 Provinces
- 05.31-19:17 Human Rights Watch calls on EU to exert pressure on Azerbaijan for releasing political prisoners
- 05.31-19:10 Karabakh Telecom’s monopoly in Artsakh to be abolished – owner wishes to sell it
- 05.31-18:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-05-18
- 05.31-18:13 Asian Stocks - 31-05-18
- 05.31-17:34 President Sarkissian attaches importance to continuation of cooperation with EBRD
- 05.31-16:27 President Sarkissian visits Yerevan office of Soft Construct
- 05.31-16:14 Israel’s Knesset should recognize Armenian Genocide: Speaker sends letter to Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem
- 05.31-15:50 Armenia elected vice-chair of Bureau of Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO 1970 Convention
- 05.31-15:03 Finance minister dispels concerns on not approving 2019 budget
- 05.31-14:51 Launch of EU visa liberalization process depends on several European countries – Armenian deputy FM
- 05.31-14:41 State Revenue Committee denies media reports on internal audit
- 05.31-13:42 PM Pashinyan highlights constant development of Armenian-Georgian business ties
- 05.31-13:40 Professor Hayk Kotanjian visits hospitalized YSU rector Aram Simonyan
- 05.31-13:36 Armenian PM visits Hovhannes Tumanyan House in Tbilisi
- 05.31-13:08 4 ethnic Armenian candidates to participate in Turkish parliamentary elections
- 05.31-13:00 Tsar of guitars: From simple hobby to making guitars for A-List global rock stars
- 05.31-12:47 WATCH: Yerevan SWAT teams seize meeting of mafia royalty
- 05.31-12:36 World-renowned economist Daron Acemoglu to visit Armenia to give consulting on ongoing reforms
- 05.31-12:33 Pashinyan’s choice for economic assistance Daron Acemoglu points out need for new young figures in Armenian government
16:59, 05.27.2018
Viewed 4139 times Gift of Hearing: Sir Elton John and President Sarkissian kick off charity mission in Yerevan, Armenia
11:51, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2555 times ARMENPRESS exclusive: Hélène Ségara talks Armenian roots, Aznavour and upcoming plans after mesmerizing Yerevan performance
19:00, 05.25.2018
Viewed 2406 times International community should condemn both Turkish denialism and Azerbaijani crimes – Eduard Sharmazanov
14:03, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2257 times BREAKING NEWS: Syria recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia
23:56, 05.25.2018
Viewed 1694 times First foreign trip as president: Sarkissian, Georgian counterpart and PM discuss development of ties in Tbilisi