President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on International Children’s Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan addressed a congratulatory address in connection with the International Children's Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

"Dear children,

Today is your holiday, the International Children's Day. I cordially congratulate you, your parents and grandparents on this cheerful and wonderful holiday.

Various programs are being implemented in Artsakh aimed at addressing your health and education issues, constructing and renovating hospitals, schools and kindergartens, sports and cultural centers, parks and gardens.

Everything possible would be done further on to safeguard your careless and happy, safe and prosperous lives, for your childhood to be peaceful and cloudless, full of bright colors and warm memories.

I once again congratulate you, dear children, and wish you robust health and great success throughout your life".

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan