Republican Party ready for debates over amendments in Electoral Code and early elections

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia is ready for debates over both amendments in Electoral Code and early elections, ARMENPRESS reports member of RPA Executive Bodyl Davit Harutyunyan told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party. “But we think the debates should take place between the political forces. All parliamentary forces should participate in those debates. This is required by both democratic approaches and our traditions. We have not received any proposal but we are ready for debates”, Harutyunyan said.

He emphasized that they salute Nikol Pashinyan’s idea that the early elections should take place after a number of extra mechanisms are applied. “Particularly, we salute the idea that there should be one single electronic system of fingerprints”, Davit Harutyunyan said, adding that they also salute Nikol Pashinyan’s approach of improving the voter lists.

Referring to the discussions over the ranked voting system, Davit Harutyunyan said that the RPA continues to hold the opinion that the ranked voting system is useful.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan