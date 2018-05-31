Armenian PM meets with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia 

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who is in Georgia on an official visit and his spouse Anna Hakobyan were hosted by Catholicos and Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Catholicos and Patriarch of All Georgia saluted the official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Georgia and expressed confidence that it will foster future development and strengthening of relations between the two friendly peoples. “On behalf of the Georgian Orthodox Church I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of being elected to that responsible post. The Georgian and Armenian peoples have centuries-old friendly and fraternal ties. When it was difficult period in Armenia, it was difficult also for Georgia and vice the versa. We live in difficult periods and under those conditions our countries must achieve solutions of problems by close cooperation. I am glad to see you in Georgia”, the Catholicos and Patriarch of All Georgia said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked Ilia II for the reception and conveyed to him the respects and warm greetings of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. The Head of the Executive of Armenia congratulated Ilia II on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Ilia II’s enthronement. “I know that the Georgian people plan to celebrate that jubilee year. You enjoy high reputation not only in Georgia but also in Armenia and the world and I wish you new achievements in the future”, PM PAshinyan said. According to the PM, one of the modern challenges is the preservation of identity and traditions. “We attach great importance to the relations with Georgia and our shared values”, Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that he had very productive negotiations with the Georgian PM in a brotherly atmosphere.

The Armenian PM thanked the Georgian authorities and the Georgian Church for the careful attitude towards the Armenian community.

During the meeting the interlocutors highlighted the role of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Georgian Orthodox Church in the lives of the Armenian and Georgian peoples. At the end of the meeting the members of the delegation listened to piece of religious music authored by Ilia II.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan