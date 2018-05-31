Local elections to be held on June 10 in 18 communities of Armenia’s 6 Provinces
YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Regular elections of local self government bodies will be held in 18 communities of 6 Provinces of Armenia on June 10. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Central Electoral Commission, election of only community head will be held in 8 of the communities, in 6 communities – election of council members and in 4 communities election of both community head and council members will be held.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 20:00 Nikol Pashinyan promises Javakhk-Armenians to raise Armenian-Georgian relations to new level
- 19:33 Local elections to be held on June 10 in 18 communities of Armenia’s 6 Provinces
- 19:17 Human Rights Watch calls on EU to exert pressure on Azerbaijan for releasing political prisoners
- 19:10 Karabakh Telecom’s monopoly in Artsakh to be abolished – owner wishes to sell it
- 18:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-05-18
- 18:13 Asian Stocks - 31-05-18
- 17:34 President Sarkissian attaches importance to continuation of cooperation with EBRD
- 16:27 President Sarkissian visits Yerevan office of Soft Construct
- 16:14 Israel’s Knesset should recognize Armenian Genocide: Speaker sends letter to Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem
- 15:50 Armenia elected vice-chair of Bureau of Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO 1970 Convention
- 15:03 Finance minister dispels concerns on not approving 2019 budget
- 14:51 Launch of EU visa liberalization process depends on several European countries – Armenian deputy FM
- 14:41 State Revenue Committee denies media reports on internal audit
- 13:42 PM Pashinyan highlights constant development of Armenian-Georgian business ties
- 13:40 Professor Hayk Kotanjian visits hospitalized YSU rector Aram Simonyan
- 13:36 Armenian PM visits Hovhannes Tumanyan House in Tbilisi
- 13:08 4 ethnic Armenian candidates to participate in Turkish parliamentary elections
- 13:00 Tsar of guitars: From simple hobby to making guitars for A-List global rock stars
- 12:47 WATCH: Yerevan SWAT teams seize meeting of mafia royalty
- 12:36 World-renowned economist Daron Acemoglu to visit Armenia to give consulting on ongoing reforms
- 12:33 Pashinyan’s choice for economic assistance Daron Acemoglu points out need for new young figures in Armenian government
- 12:29 There is opportunity to increase EU grants by “more for more” principle, says Armenian deputy FM
- 12:11 Masis Mayor, deputy arrested in suspicion of involvement in Yerevan attack
- 11:44 Armenia didn’t receive negative signals from EU member states on CEPA ratification
- 11:02 Not a crime anymore? Istanbul prosecution drops charges against demonstrators for “Armenian Genocide” posters
- 10:39 Artsakh soldier dies in car accident
- 10:14 Kim Kardashian meets with Trump to discuss prison reform
- 10:05 Hospitalized YSU rector in normal condition, doctors say
- 09:58 WHO records decline in tobacco use: May 31 is World No Tobacco Day
- 08:46 European Stocks - 30-05-18
- 08:45 US stocks up - 30-05-18
- 08:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-05-18
- 08:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 30-05-18
- 08:42 Oil Prices Up - 30-05-18
- 05.30-20:56 Reception dedicated to 100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic takes place in Tbilisi attended by PM Pashinyan
16:59, 05.27.2018
Viewed 4054 times Gift of Hearing: Sir Elton John and President Sarkissian kick off charity mission in Yerevan, Armenia
11:51, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2452 times ARMENPRESS exclusive: Hélène Ségara talks Armenian roots, Aznavour and upcoming plans after mesmerizing Yerevan performance
19:00, 05.25.2018
Viewed 2356 times International community should condemn both Turkish denialism and Azerbaijani crimes – Eduard Sharmazanov
14:03, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2124 times BREAKING NEWS: Syria recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia
23:56, 05.25.2018
Viewed 1642 times First foreign trip as president: Sarkissian, Georgian counterpart and PM discuss development of ties in Tbilisi