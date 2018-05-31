Local elections to be held on June 10 in 18 communities of Armenia’s 6 Provinces

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Regular elections of local self government bodies will be held in 18 communities of 6 Provinces of Armenia on June 10. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Central Electoral Commission, election of only community head will be held in 8 of the communities, in 6 communities – election of council members and in 4 communities election of both community head and council members will be held.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan