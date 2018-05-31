Karabakh Telecom’s monopoly in Artsakh to be abolished – owner wishes to sell it

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan gave a press conference on May 31, during which he mainly talked about the results of his recent negotiations with the owner of Karabakh Telecom.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Artsakh, the State Minister said that as a result of public discontent he recently met with the owner of Karabakh Telecom on behalf of the Government of Artsakh during which hard but productive negotiations took place. According to Harutyunyan, the main achievement was the agreement reached with Karabakh Telecon owner to abolish the monopoly. As the next step State Minister Harutyunyan signed in the presence of the reporters letters addressed to the tree operators operating in the Republic of Armenia, offering them to launch activities in the communications sphere in Artsakh.

The owner of Karabakh Telecom has expressed wished to sell his company even at a lower prices than it will be evaluated, in order to make investments in the agricultural sphere of Artsakh.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan