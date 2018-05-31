Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-05-18

YEREVAN, 31 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 May, USD exchange rate is down by 0.32 drams to 482.51 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 3.82 drams to 564.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 7.77 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.76 drams to 643.52 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 67.34 drams to 20177.83 drams. Silver price is down by 1.80 drams to 253.95 drams. Platinum price is up by 21.73 drams to 14054.83 drams.