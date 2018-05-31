Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

Asian Stocks - 31-05-18


TOKYO, 31 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 31 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.83% to 22201.82 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.65% to 1747.45 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.78% to 3095.47 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.37% to 30468.56 points.




