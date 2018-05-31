President Sarkissian visits Yerevan office of Soft Construct

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited the head office of Soft Construct in Yerevan on May 31, the president’s office said.

Soft Construct is an IT company. The company was founded in the UK and currently has more than 500 partners and has offices in 14 countries.

The President toured the head office, was briefed on the investments, the jobs, offered services and development projects.

As part of the visit, the President was also briefed on the other business directions of Badalyan Brothers – the group of companies which founded the Yerevan office of Soft Construct.

Executives said that the companies of the group currently employ 3000 people and they plan to increase the number by 300 in this year.

