Armenia elected vice-chair of Bureau of Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO 1970 Convention

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. During the 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP) at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on May 30-31, Armenia was elected vice-chair of the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Committee for two-year term, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Committee is the inter-governmental body of the UNESCO 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

Armenia is a member of this Committee since 2017 for four-year term. Mexico was elected chair of the Bureau.

The Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation was created in 1978 at the 20th Session of the UNESCO General Conference.

