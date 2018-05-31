Finance minister dispels concerns on not approving 2019 budget

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Finance minister of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan says the life will not stop if the 2019 budget is not approved for some reasons, reports Armenpress

During the parliamentary briefings on May 31, in response to the question of ARMENPRESS on whether the issue will be solved if parliamentary elections are held in autumn, and they will not manage to adopt the 2019 budget, the minister said: “There are dangers, but the legislation has settled them. If the budget is not adopted for some reasons, life will not stop, we should fulfill our duties. The law on Budgetary System defines that in that case the programs are being implemented by the proportions as the previous year”. The minister expressed hope that this will not happen, and the budget will be approved.

He stated that they have made all efforts to prepare the required documents, for instance, the medium-term expenditure program.

It is defined by the Constitution that the budget draft should be submitted to the Parliament 90 days before the end of the budgetary year, in other words, on October 2. “I think we will have the draft before it”, the minister said.

