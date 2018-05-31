Launch of EU visa liberalization process depends on several European countries – Armenian deputy FM

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The issue of the visa liberalization by the European Union with Armenia is always in Armenia’s foreign policy agenda, Deputy foreign minister Armen Papikyan told reporters at a briefing on May 31, stating that this issue is constantly being raised during the meetings with the EU representatives, Armenpress reports.

“I understand that our people are very concerned over this issue as problems emerge in connection with getting visas”, the deputy FM said.

The dialogue on visas began in 2014, but the launch of this process mainly depends on the stance of the EU member states. “Here the talk concerns security, social insurance issues, Armenia’s readiness and capacity to host its own citizens who illegally live in the European countries, as well as the exchange of information. These are issues that are being raised for separate countries”, Armen Papikyan said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in Brussels on November 24, 2017. In order for the agreement to come into force, it should be ratified by 28 EU member states. Among the EU states, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have already ratified the CEPA. The Armenian Parliament also ratified the agreement. The agreement creates favorable conditions for the visa liberalization process.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan