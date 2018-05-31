State Revenue Committee denies media reports on internal audit
YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia denies the media reports according to which new SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan conducts an internal audit in the system, the SRC told Armenpress.
“The State Revenue Committee informs that these reports have nothing to do with the realty”, the statement said.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
