Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

State Revenue Committee denies media reports on internal audit


YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia denies the media reports according to which new SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan conducts an internal audit in the system, the SRC told Armenpress.

“The State Revenue Committee informs that these reports have nothing to do with the realty”, the statement said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration