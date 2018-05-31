PM Pashinyan highlights constant development of Armenian-Georgian business ties

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit in Georgia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on May 31 met with Georgian and Armenian businessmen, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

During the meeting the PM introduced the Armenian government’s priorities in the economic field, touched upon the steps aimed at facilitation of tax, customs administration, fight against corruption and improvement of the business environment which the government plans to implement in the future.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the constant development of the Armenian-Georgian business ties. He emphasized that the Armenian government is interested in the increase of trade turnover volumes between the two countries, implementation of joint investment programs and is ready to take steps to contribute to expansion of the presence of the Georgian capital in Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on May 30 on a two-day official visit.

