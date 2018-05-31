Professor Hayk Kotanjian visits hospitalized YSU rector Aram Simonyan

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. General, Professor Hayk Kotanjian visited rector of the Yerevan State University (YSU), Professor Aram Simonyan at the Nork-Marash Cardiology Center, the National Defense Research University told Armenpress.

“This visit to my colleague is not extraordinary, as Professor Aram Simonyan, being one of the major specialists in the 1917-1921 political history of Great Artsakh (Karabakh and Syunik), and previously a member of the Institute for National Strategic Studies Academic Council, has his contribution to the preparation of specialists in the field of political science maintaining his family’s academic traditions. On this occasion, I am obliged to honor his father Professor Hrachik Simonyan’s memory, a person, who, representing the patriotic traditions of the Great Artsakh intellectuals, during Perestroyka took the responsibility together with Armenian people’s poetess Silva Kaputikyan to come forward as one of the authors of the political – philosophical basis of the Karabakh movement as a platform of national liberation movement against the colonial heritage of Stalinism”, Hayk Kotanjian said.

Aram Simonyan was hospitalized overnight May 29 after complaining from chest pain. Doctors from the Nork Marash medical center of Yerevan told Armenpress that Simonyan is currently in a normal condition. “Doctors have performed a coronarography”, the hospital said, adding that no problem was discovered. The hospital said that doctors said Simonyan could’ve been discharged yesterday, but he remained in the hospital as a precaution as recommended by his family. Earlier students were protesting outside the university, demanding the resignation of the rector. Other demands included an independent internal audit, dissolution of the board of trustees and temporary suspension of the student council and the union. The rector and the protesters subsequently held a meeting, but it failed to give any result. After Simonyan was hospitalized, the protesting students ceased their demonstrations in solidarity with the rector.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan/Stepan Kocharyan